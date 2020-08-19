Oliver to change rep at RDOS

Petra Veintimilla has been the Town of Oliver’s representative on the Regional District Board for 2 years.

Prior to that it was held by then Mayor Ron Hovanes.

When Hovanes was defeated in an election – Martin Johansen was elected with vast experience in municipal government at a staff level.

The newly elected councillors at the time thought it best to send another member of council to the RDOS.

Subsequent to that decision – Councillor Veintimilla was elected as Chair of the Regional Hospital District – a position often held by a councillor from Oliver.

Based on an official vote to be held this fall prior to budget deliberations – Oliver’s Mayor will be on the “Mayors” board – Regional District Okanagan Similkameen.

Mayor Johansen in an interview this morning with ODN states – “Petra has done an excellent job as RDOS rep and reflected Oliver well in two years when it comes to the Oliver Hospital.”

Johansen told ODN he plans to run for Chair of the RDOS Hospital District – stating Oliver-Osoyoos cannot live without a local hospital.

ODN attempted to contact Councillor Veintimilla by email and in-person at her family run business in Oliver – with no luck.

Other attempts to verify the decision or “likely decision” was not found by emails to a number of council members.