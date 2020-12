Break and Enter and Theft of Glasses

In the early morning of Thursday November 26, 2020, two male suspects gained entry into Grapevine Optical in Oliver.

They stole a quantity of Oakley, Ray Ban and Zeal eyewear. Keeping with COVID protocols they were wearing masks.

If anyone has any information concerning the identity of these suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers to we can help them better see the consequences of their actions.

Oliver file# 2020-6391

Source: Facebook