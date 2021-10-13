Oliver – RCMP report

Community Crime Update

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth introduced himself to the Committee as the new commanding officer at the Oliver Detachment. He extended a thank you to Oliver Crime Watch in their support to the RCMP; they are xcellent voices from the community who have the goal to help and influence public opinion favorably.

He highly values the work of Crime Watch and Speed Watch. Speed Watch has played a key role in

providing traffic data to the detachment and RCMP have issued warning letters to offenders in the hope that it slows people down knowing that they are being observed driving beyond the speed limit.

Traffic complaints to the detachment is one of the main issues, officers have issued 250 violation tickets. New members who are not trained inradar operations have stopped speeders and issued warning tickets.

Reviewed crime statistics over the past six months and comparing 2020 to 2021 it appears that improvements are occurring. Oliver Council has asked for crime statistics to report for longer periods however with the recent change in presenting statistics this is not possible. Moving forward crime statistics can be presented for multiple years.

Oliver RCMP activities:

• increasing curfew checks

• building community policing and relationships; RCMP will be attending community events to have opportunity to chat with the public

• increase visibility at school openings and closing locations; get out and talk with children and parents

• officers are assigned to each school and check in with Principals; meet with elementary age children and talk to them about safety and show them a squad car

• preparing to transition from a rural Provincial Detachment to a Municipal Detachment

and expressed the need for an increase in members