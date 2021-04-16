Oliver man lands plane on highway

,

The plane blasted through an airport fence and down a hill, before stopping before a cement barrier on Highway 5A, right in front of a school bus. Photo submitted. Photo submitted.

Student pilot crashes plane onto Highway 5A in Princeton

Aircraft hit pavement right in front of school bus

The plane blasted through an airport fence, down a hill, and came to rest on the highway in front of a cement barrier where it broke into two pieces.

“He’s alive and and he has some scrapes but he gets to go home.” said RCMP

A student pilot crashed a single engine high wing plane onto Highway 5A, after a failed take off from Princeton airport at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday April 15.

The pilot, a 36 year old man from Oliver.

