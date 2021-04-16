Oliver man lands plane on highway

Student pilot crashes plane onto Highway 5A in Princeton
Aircraft hit pavement right in front of school bus
The plane blasted through an airport fence, down a hill, and came to rest on the highway in front of a cement barrier where it broke into two pieces.
“He’s alive and and he has some scrapes but he gets to go home.” said RCMP
A student pilot crashed a single engine high wing plane onto Highway 5A, after a failed take off from Princeton airport at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday April 15.
The pilot, a 36 year old man from Oliver.
Thanks to Facebook for picture
and Black Press – Princeton for the info
