Oliver Library (ORL) to relocate

Oliver Library, a branch of the Okanagan Regional Library [ORL], is relocating from its current location where it has operated for over 20 years….. to the Oliver Place Mall.

Space became available in the mall that presented an opportunity that ORL decided to take advantage of. The anticipated opening at the new location is expected to be in late May or June.

“This is really exciting for the Library and residents of Oliver. Our new location in the Oliver Place Mall will be conveniently located for library patrons, with ample parking and ability to run other errands such a picking up a few groceries, a prescription or banking. We think it’s going to work really well!” — Dave Mattes, ORL Board member and Oliver Councillor

“We are committed to serving the people of Oliver with the best possible library experience. This location will open new opportunities for our current and future patrons.” —Marigje Toepfer, Oliver Community Librarian

Details for the Grand Opening at the new Oliver Place Mall location will be announced closer to the opening date.