Oliver Fire Department up grades skill levels

First Responder Emergency Medical certificates. 12 of our members are working toward getting theircertificates. This is the first step for our hall to move towards becoming a First Responder hall that would see us attending life threatening medical calls.

OFD is moving in this direction, to work in conjunction with the BC Ambulance Service to provide better outcomes to some of the most serious medical calls within our community. “Fire Chief Bob Graham”

Weekend fire dispatches

Car fire on OIB land – north of “the Cottages” on Nk Mip Rd at Radio Tower Rd.

Some confusion with Kelowna Dispatch with Osoyoos FD first alerted – firefighters watched

Oliver FD dispatched to put out fire – no details, no injuries, more inter comm needed between FD – Osoyoos and Oliver on fire district borders

March 14 6:59 am

School evacuated – TEN Elementary – report of venting motor over heating with smoke

Oliver Fire Department responded to check – SD maintenance crews on scene to fix

All students sent outside to assigned positions for emergencies.

March 12th 9:55 am