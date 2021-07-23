Oliver FD strapped – asks for mutual aid from Osoyoos, Willowbrook and OK Falls

The battle continues in Oliver inside the OIB land boundaries – adjacent to the Town of Oliver with helicopters, BCWFS personal, contractors, Parks Canada and the local municipal FD.

Okanagan Falls not available to help

Willowbrook is not available to help

Osoyoos is on the way with a full compliment of personnel and an engine.

The effort is concentrated on McKinney Rd – near the Robert Stelkia Ranch, The Brysons, the Gallaghers, The Aaron Stelkia Ranch and the C. Louie estate – above Manuel’s Flats.

Most homes in the area evacuated.

An aerial battle is on going.