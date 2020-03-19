Oliver Elks – Notice

“Effective immediately, businesses with liquor primary licenses, such as bars, pubs and night clubs, must close as they are unable to adequately meet the requirements of social distancing.”

BC Public Health

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and following direction from the Provincial Health Minister, OLIVER ELKS LODGE 267 is closed until further notice.

We will send out an email and posts on the internet when it is safe to resume operations. This includes the Sunday breakfast, meat draws and all social activities.

Thank you,

Elks Lodge Executive

You can contact us at

OLIVER ELKS LODGE #267

P.O.BOX 871

OLIVER, BC V0H 1T0