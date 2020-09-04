Oliver Eels – having fun

I snapped this photo on the last day of the Oliver Eels swim club at the Oliver Pool, and was asked by Paul Eby to forward it to ODN.

My colleagues and I have already received permission from the parents of all the kids in the photo to send this photo to ODN.

The names of the kids in the photo, from left to right, are: Caleb Clark, Adriene Clark, Annabel Verner, Annika Eby, Cong Fei Bai, Holly MacIntosh, Nathael Collerette-Reza, Mya Albert, Morgan Munday, Cienna Fossett, Keiran Clark, and Samuel Moore.

Kendra Leinor