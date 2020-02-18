Oliver dog wins shiny award at East Coast Show

Picture from Google pix of a BC event

February 11th – New York city

Prestigious “Westminster Kennel Dog Show” in its 144th year.

Hollyrood Cosmopollyton (Polly), a Scottish deerhound, crowned best in breed and reserve best hound.

Polly beat approximately 300 other dogs in her category

Her achievements over the years – beating out over 800 dogs at the Canadian championships.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said owner Lynne J. Bruce, owner of many breed dogs. She has a few.

For handler and co-owner Heidi Gervais, this was her 15th time to the show, but the first time she placed in a group.

Lynne Bruce’s website indications close ties to the Kamloops area but presently lives south of Oliver in the Rd 16 area.

with files from Penticton Western.