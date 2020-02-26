Oliver Curling Club – logo contest

The Oliver Curling Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020. We’re looking for a new logo that can be used for all sorts of cool stuff like hats, t-shirts, pins, in-ice logos, ads, and more. So we’re holding a contest to see who can “rock” the best logo!
Logos need to represent curling in Oliver and our 50th anniversary in some way. They should contain these words:
- Oliver Curling Club
- 50 or 50 years and/or Established 1970 (Estd. 1970)
It can be a rough sketch or mockup. A logo company will make it into a final version for production.
Please send your logo design to occ@eastlink.ca by Monday, March 2.
Curlers of the Oliver Curling Club will vote for the winning design, and the winner will receive a $50 gift card from Buy-Low and Foods … and fame for creating our new logo!
The winner will be announced on Saturday, March 14.
So, sharpen your pencils or crayons and “hurry hard” to get your ideas in!
