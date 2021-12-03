Oliver cops adopt “birds” into local detachment office

“Thanks Jack and Paul”

Oliver Detachment welcomes these two little parakeets “Billy” and “Snitch”. We have a group of very caring police officers and staff who all seem to be “Pet People” of some variety. Pets are soothing and bring calm to most individuals.

Police work requires officers to experience numerous traumatic events throughout the course of a career. Where the average person may experience one or two traumatic experiences during their life, a Police Officer can experience over 800 traumatic situations while on duty.

“The mental wellness of my people is paramount” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, “I want the members of the Oliver RCMP Detachment to be healthy for themselves, their family’s and in turn the community they serve”.

Having these little birds in the office can provide a moment of relief, a smile and just a chance to take a break from the grind.

“I guess they are unofficial ‘Therapy Birds’ and I’m ready for the puns to start rolling in”.

Don

Source: RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

Photo by : Paul Eby

Co-ordinator: Jack Bennest hoping that Billy sings and Snitch tells all…