Oliver – Budget discussions

Upcoming Council Meetings – Council Chambers

Monday January 27th

Committee of the Whole @ 5:00 pm.

Regular Meeting @ 7:00 pm;

Budget Deliberations January 28 and January 29 if required – both scheduled for 3:00 pm

Some time ago the Town was bragging about a new website and communications improvements on civic matters.

We had to prod a couple of departments this morning to provide simple info on the 2020 budget process. It appears budget information might be available for public review prior to the weekend

or on Monday next.

In a number of municipalities the process is well underway with budget/tax increase determined or forecast at between 2 and 5 percent in increases.

Kelowna – 4.15 percent

Summerland – 4.0 percent

Penticton – 2.9 percent – with a dollar increase of $2.1 million

Oliver has yet to issue its general budget or a projection of revenue and expense.

To be fair Oliver water and sewer utilities have determined their increases and the Municipality is in a position to bill customers January 1st, 2020.