Oliver – a sport court centre

An exciting sport court project is gaining momentum in Oliver. Oliver Parks and Recreation and the local Pickleball and Tennis Clubs are collaborating to create another amazing sports facility to be added to Community Park.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport not only in North America but worldwide. It is a game that can be played at any age and is easily accessible to anyone who loves racquet sports, and as pickleball grows from a game played by snowbirds to a sport our youth play in high school the pressure to create permanent courts increases. Oliver is the only remaining community in the South Okanagan yet to build pickleball courts.

Over the last two years a group of dedicated volunteers have created a vision and now a plan to build 4 dedicated pickleball courts and refurbish the existing 30-year-old tennis courts. A committee has been formed with the goal of raising a significant portion of the estimated $120,000 cost of the project. Donations from local service clubs, businesses and individuals are needed to make this construction project possible. Over $13,000.00 has been donated to date by several passionate players in the last few months and community partners are showing their support with the placement of business banners on the fencing of the existing courts.

Both the Tennis and Pickleball clubs welcome the community to the first fundraising event of the year and kickoff to the racquet sport playing season scheduled for Sunday, April 26th. This promises to be a fun filled day for the whole family at the courts including a BBQ, demonstration games, 50/50 draw and raffle and membership sign up. Activities are scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and everyone is welcome, no experience necessary.

Be sure to save the date for the “Summer Solstice under the Stars” dinner and dance on the tennis courts in Community Park on June 20th. This is a great opportunity to support fundraising efforts while celebrating the longest day of the year! Advance tickets will be available at the Spring Kickoff event and at the Recreation Administration Office starting April 27.

As the passion for the game of pickleball continues to grow so does the enthusiasm for the court project. “Community Park is a jewel of this community”, says Carol Sheridan, Manager of Parks and Recreation. “This project will help to build the park into a premier outdoor racquet sport destination in British Columbia and a legacy for local players.”