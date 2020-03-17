Ok, let us ponder a bit….

What is the next shoe to drop? When?

A lady I know quite well, said this morning, she thought this was a conspiracy, an unknown group of decisions that are all top down – controlling the population….. a 1984, I could go on.

My response – President Trump has finally got it… Justin Trudeau is not to blame – all the lame politicians we elect are following the doctors, scientists, experts in the world.

Do they really know what is going on? NO – but we have to rely on someone, some group – not just our individual thinking.

Even guns and ammo mentioned this morning – and my response…. – hopefully for the zombies or just maybe a deer or two for food.

Fear breeds panic. Panic breed chaos.

Take our ODN poll – I think in a few days the response will be about 50/50 as it is in most sensitive question asked.

Now to something very important. I will continue to wash my hands 3x a day but ODN is not closing its doors to anyone at anytime.

Oliver Daily News will continue to chase fire engines and any other story worthy of coverage.

Someone has to.

and a note to all my regular customers – thanks for you renewals on button advertising – more to come but we expect to hear from you soon.

A bumpy road ahead but we have the “tread” for it.