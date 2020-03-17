Ok, let us ponder a bit….

What is the next shoe to drop? When?
A lady I know quite well, said this morning, she thought this was a conspiracy, an unknown group of decisions that are all top down – controlling the population….. a 1984, I could go on.
My response – President Trump has finally got it… Justin Trudeau is not to blame – all the lame politicians we elect are following the doctors, scientists, experts in the world.
Do they really know what is going on? NO – but we have to rely on someone, some group – not just our individual thinking.
Even guns and ammo mentioned this morning – and my response…. – hopefully for the zombies or just maybe a deer or two for food.
Fear breeds panic. Panic breed chaos.
Take our ODN poll – I think in a few days the response will be about 50/50 as it is in most sensitive question asked.
Now to something very important. I will continue to wash my hands 3x a day but ODN is not closing its doors to anyone at anytime.
Oliver Daily News will continue to chase fire engines and any other story worthy of coverage.
Someone has to.
and a note to all my regular customers – thanks for you renewals on button advertising – more to come but we expect to hear from you soon.
A bumpy road ahead but we have the “tread” for it.
Comments
neil seidler says
The comment on guns and ammo may be painting the devil on the wall. I have to wonder, and wonder how many more wonder, will Justin and his Liberal Party use this as a reason to take our guns away. Away from us law abiding Canadian citizens? There was talk on the evening TV news coverage that the Liberals are talking about invoking the War Measures Act. That would give them the power to forcibly take them away for their safety.
Publisher: Maybe I am naive – but talk about guns at this time could prove to be a self fulfilling prophecy. If you sharpen all your hunting knives without talking about it- is a better exercise.
Sandra Smith says
I’m frustrated with the people spreading rumours and misinformation.
My go to is Dr. Bonnie Henry – calm and believable. I think we are fortunate in BC.
Publisher: Agree. But who is spreading rumours and …..
What I hear is concern and fear – people wandering around with masks on is a bit funny but they wouldn’t get the humour.
Todd Borchert says
There’s no prevention of CoVed-19 and it’s a pandemic.
Sounds scary because it is.
Of course you are scared. Nobody in history has gone through what we are experiencing around the world. BC has done an amazing job slowing down the impact of health care and everyone should be proud of how well they’re doing today.
Without any possible prevention everyone reading this should have a mitigation plan. Health problems, tell someone. Having trouble with anything, tell someone.
There’s no prevention, but most cases very mild to moderate, usually less than the flu or cold you’ve had or maybe even have.
My advice is to follow Dr Bonnie Henry just like everyone else in the world is. Know this, BC was basically second outbreak after China, but our politicians let the experts act and save so many. We had cases before Iran and Italy, week’s before. Nobody on earth is as lucky as us in BC. Now that’s a fact more than just my opinion.
I’m going to go wash now.