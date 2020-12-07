OIB gear up for election 2021

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the electors of the Osoyoos Indian Band will be held at the Inkameep Community Hall on

Thursday the 7 th day of January. 2021.

Beginning at 6 o’clock p.m. and lasting for at least 3 hours, for the purpose of nominating candidates for the positions of Chief and Councillors on the Band Council of the said Band, for the next ensuing term.

There are five (5) Councillor Positions and one (1) Chief Position available.

The election will be held at the Inkameep Community Hall on Thursday, the 18th day of February, 2021.

Please note that any voter may nominate candidates by using a mail-in nomination form. You can either deliver or mail-in a written nomination and a completed, signed and witnessed voter declaration form to the Electoral Officer before the time set for the nomination meeting OR you may nominate candidates orally at the nomination meeting.

Written Nominations can be mailed, hand delivered or faxed to 1-778-200-7066 Nomination meeting notice will be posted and mailed to off reserve voters Tuesday, December 8th