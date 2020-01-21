OIB – cannabis products stores to open this month in Oliver and Osoyoos

The Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) announced the opening of the first of two cannabis dispensaries on band land, the first along Highway 97 in the Senkulmen Business Park and the second opening at the Nk’Mip Corner in Osoyoos.

Chief Clarence Louie announced Monday the opening of the first of the two cannabis dispensaries in partnership with Indigenous Bloom on OIB lands in Oliver along Hwy 97 at a gasoline station in Senkulmen Business Park.

The second dispensary will be opened at Nk’Mip Corner at a gasoline station in Osoyoos next week.

“This enters OIB into the cannabis industry under our Community Cannabis Bylaw and under OIB jurisdiction. Neither store has been licensed by the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, but the press release asserts First Nations governments “possess the right and the tools to develop their land into sustainable economies.”