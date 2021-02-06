OIB and PIB – a close SO relationship

PIB Notice to community

Penticton Indian Band

February 4, 2021

Again, another good day. The Health Team completed 17 Tests

yesterday, and all results have once again returned negative. Thank you

to the efforts of the PIB Membership at large. Your continued attention

to this is allowing the Health Team the opportunity to provide the

services required, to assist those in need.

Council is reaching out for meetings with the City of Penticton, School

District 67 and the Chamber of Commerce, to discuss proper messaging

and response to the reality of a global pandemic and the pressures of

misinterpretation of Community Communications, brought locally to our

Membership.

Council would like the Community to be aware of the following:

All individuals who have been contacted by Health and directed to

isolate in response to a potential contact, are encouraged to remain in

isolation, but also to undergo a Covid-19 Test through the Health

Department, ending the term in isolation.

Please ensure your results are negative, before conclusively coming out of isolation and continue to be

mindful of the little things that have made our response, such a success.

***

OIB Notice to community

COVID-19

Feb 3, 2021

Rumours have been spreading today that people are being told there are 8 positive cases at OIB, another rumour stated 5 positive cases at OIB.

PLEASE BE ADVISED THESE ARE RUMOURS.

To our knowledge there are no positive band members living here on the reserve.

We do however have people in isolation/ quarantine who are monitoring for symptoms from exposure to the cases in Penticton. Should the situation change, and we are notified of cases here at 0IB we will update the community accordingly. These rumours spread panic and fear in our community. We all need to concentrate our efforts on protecting each other by limiting our contact, wearing masks, social distancing and following proper hand hygiene and using sanitizer.

If you have questions or concerns, please call me

