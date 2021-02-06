OIB and PIB – a close SO relationship

PIB Notice to community
Penticton Indian Band
February 4, 2021
Again, another good day. The Health Team completed 17 Tests
yesterday, and all results have once again returned negative. Thank you
to the efforts of the PIB Membership at large. Your continued attention
to this is allowing the Health Team the opportunity to provide the
services required, to assist those in need.
Council is reaching out for meetings with the City of Penticton, School
District 67 and the Chamber of Commerce, to discuss proper messaging
and response to the reality of a global pandemic and the pressures of
misinterpretation of Community Communications, brought locally to our
Membership.
Council would like the Community to be aware of the following:
All individuals who have been contacted by Health and directed to
isolate in response to a potential contact, are encouraged to remain in
isolation, but also to undergo a Covid-19 Test through the Health
Department, ending the term in isolation.
Please ensure your results are negative, before conclusively coming out of isolation and continue to be
mindful of the little things that have made our response, such a success.
***
OIB Notice to community
COVID-19
Feb 3, 2021
Rumours have been spreading today that people are being told there are 8 positive cases at OIB, another rumour stated 5 positive cases at OIB.
PLEASE BE ADVISED THESE ARE RUMOURS.
To our knowledge there are no positive band members living here on the reserve.
We do however have people in isolation/ quarantine who are monitoring for symptoms from exposure to the cases in Penticton. Should the situation change, and we are notified of cases here at 0IB we will update the community accordingly. These rumours spread panic and fear in our community. We all need to concentrate our efforts on protecting each other by limiting our contact, wearing masks, social distancing and following proper hand hygiene and using sanitizer.
If you have questions or concerns, please call me
Lindsay Kovacs
