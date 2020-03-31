Official policy- PPE Person Protection Equipment

In order to assess all opportunities to preserve critical PPE supply levels, IH’s largest acute care sites will begin the collection of used disposable N95 masks. These masks will be sterilized and stored as part of a provincial initiative for emergency backup supply to regular inventory.

The use of PPE, which includes all types of masks, is being reviewed at a provincial level to ensure we have adequate stock to ensure our staff is safe through the duration of this pandemic.

You may have heard Health Minister Adrian Dix say on the media briefing that one million surgical masks arrived yesterday and more PPE is arriving daily.

Interior Health to CBC News