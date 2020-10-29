Office now closed – a note from Linda

I would like to take this opportunity while our Provincial government is in the post election transition phase to express my appreciation to all I have crossed paths with as MLA for the Boundary/Similkameen over the past seven and a half years. We are fortunate to live in Rural BC despite the lack of some amenities at our finger tips that we all complain about from time to time. We have been safe in this time of Pandemic, we have supported each other and respected every ones personal space. And we will need to continue those practices for many months to come.

Elections are always difficult for those who put their names out to the public for approval, it is very personal and there will always be winners and losers. We are lucky to have had some great individuals step forward and they all deserve our heartfelt thanks. I have known Roly for several years and worked with him on issues related to Grand Forks over the past years. He has his heart in Rural BC and cares deeply about the issues that face us all. I am confident that he will support all of this Riding with the same dedication he has shown to the Regional District Kootenay Boundary.

Finally my thanks to my Staff, I have been fortunate to have caring, dedicated people working in my Office from the beginning. However, one person deserves special mention, Patt Vermiere. Patt has been with me since I started as MLA. She devoted much of her time to helping seniors and anyone else who needed support. She was well known throughout all of the MLA Offices in BC as the person you went to for advice on how to help their Seniors and anyone else who, perhaps, was a bit difficult to deal with. As this is a very large geographic Riding she spent as many hours on the road as I did going to those who needed help and who were not able to come into our office in Oliver. She has given her heart and her time to all and while she is a bit feisty at times she has never let me down. I will miss her candid and honest opinions on anything and everything. Thank You Patt.

Our Oliver office is now closed. I am looking forward to some time for family and friends and local volunteering.

Linda Larson