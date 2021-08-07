Off duty RCMP officer investigated by IIO – one man dies

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia of an incident in Penticton where one man has died.

On August 5, shortly before 11:30 am, West Kelowna RCMP received a call from Emergency Health Services to advise of a collision between two personal watercraft on Okanagan Lake where one person was seriously injured.

Officers attended the Summerland boat launch and the operator of one of the watercraft identified themselves as an off-duty RCMP officer.

The operator of the other watercraft was taken to hospital but later died of their injuries. The BC Coroner’s Service has been notified. The IIO BC has been notified and will be investigating the actions of the off-duty police officer. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.