You might remember – about $362 raised when cops and the sheriffs dunked in a Fire Hall bladder for Special Olympics

Above picture of two of the participants – Sgt. Don and Lee Chic of Aktion Club

The small amount left in the “boot” matched by ODN……….. and overall $1100 more from readers.

Their is still time to help out!!!

Thanks to

Chief Bob

Scott Schaffrick

BC Sherriff Service

Members of the RCMP

Don Wrigglesworth

Karen Skaros

Staff of Hair Friends

Oliver Taxi