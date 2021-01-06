ODN report confirmed – 4 staff members test positive at Sunnybank

Interior Health declares outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver

OLIVER – Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Home long-term care in Oliver.

Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Sunnybank Retirement Home is operated by Interior Health and has 51 publicly funded long-term care beds. Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.

There is no indication of any connection to the nearby COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care in the same community.

To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.

Interior Health continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:

· Ensuring long-term care staff members are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

· Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

· Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

