ODN readers like to comment

Here is a couple of topics for you
Some people dislike the opinions of the Fraser Institute and a recent bulletin
A lot of CERB funds went to homes with income reported at more than $100,000 annually.
And the government program did not target people who need the cash the most including single parents with children and very small 1 or 2 person businesses crushed by the pandemic.
***
USA Centre for Disease Control – data on deaths – facts report for period 2017
- Heart disease: 647,457
- Cancer: 599,108
- Accidents (unintentional injuries): 169,936
- Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 160,201
- Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 146,383
- Alzheimer’s disease: 121,404
Leave a Reply