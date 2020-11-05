ODN election desk – predicts Biden win – Trump protests and whines….

Graphic source: Associated Press
Arizona and Nevada heading in direction of Biden
with those electoral college numbers he is the winner
the real story here to me anyway is the the LACK of rejection of Trump and his supporters
if Biden does win and gets a certified Supreme Court ruling on legitimacy – it will be an uphill battle to find consensus on anything – ” state side “.
In Canada we know who we dislike and who we support.
Hopefully democracy wins in both countries…..
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
There are many Republicans who has spoken out about Trump, not all are happy with him. Example the Governor of Vermont, Phil Scott a Republican voted for Biden “I put country over party”
I do not normally watch any news but listen to it on CBC radio however I have watched PBS news for the last three nights – good interviews and a different view of the situation. There were many Republicans who are concerned over the divide Trump is promoting.
Publisher: Think you are not getting it – he could win!
The five Republicans you mentioned are not significant. Are Democrats and Independents supporting Trump – some one is. This is the largest vote ever – lots of people who want change – and they seem to like the great TV star…. “You are fired” Carolyn.
Carolyn Tipler says
I also do not understand why there was not more rejection of Trump. What has also struck me is the selfish attitude of the Trump supporters who show complete disregard for democracy – the vote of ALL people. I call them Trump supporters rather than Republicans as I am sure there are many Republican who are shuddering at what is happening in their country at the moment. I hope that Canadians learn from this unrest and division that is happening south of the border and do not allow it to infiltrate into our country.
Publisher: Republicans shuddering ?? Who do think is voting for Mr. Trump? Surely not the Democrats. If the Bidenites need votes from Republicans – that party is in need of severe reform.
Stan Marshall says
4 years ago I was in disbelief that somebody like Donald Trump would be elected to be the most powerful person in the world. But in reality (reality show churners) America voted for its own mirrored image of itself, a white bigoted bloated gregarious bully that the world had always viewed who Americans were. And through every scandal, whether it’s a sex scandal, tax scandals, and pandemic denial,Trump has managed to whether the “Stormy”. Where most decent people would concede he would ruin people’s reputations to disparage them and cause deflection to others as a-posed to himself. Now 50 percent of Americans have seen themselves through President Trump and have realized this is not how they view themselves and do not want to have the world view themselves what Americans core values represent. I have had a laugh at the expense of our neighbors for 4 years and like any comedy show this series has run it’s course. And like the Bob Newhart show where he wakes up from a nightmare with Suzanne Pleshette from his original show about being a innkeeper in Vermont, Americans will wake up to and think did the last 4 years really happen?
Publisher: But BUTT he could win!! – what I do not want is more unrest, more riots, more protests.
I think I am too old to want to cover unrest when the people have no idea HOW good it is in comparison to 1918 or 1945
Stan Marshall says
I totally agree
Stan Marshall says
Unfortunately your right, he won’t go away quietly, he will inflict civil unrest to satisfy his own ego that he was never wrong thinking he lost fairly and the very same 49 percent will buy into this logic and people will get hurt or worse be killed because of this.
Katrin Paulsen says
These are not accurate .Cheating went on in AZ and all votes are not in yet .Same with Pensilvania .They found ballots of dead people ready to be added .Fraud .This is all going to court .Lots more evidence in other states .Big evidence .So hold your breath and no need to report these facts that are not clear facts .Thankyou
Publisher: I can see your source of info. Lol and laffable.
I will take my results from reputable news orgs and the governments in each state charged with a fair election.
Katrin – you have NO credibility. Anything for sale this week?