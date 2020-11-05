ODN election desk – predicts Biden win – Trump protests and whines….

Graphic source: Associated Press

Arizona and Nevada heading in direction of Biden

with those electoral college numbers he is the winner

the real story here to me anyway is the the LACK of rejection of Trump and his supporters

if Biden does win and gets a certified Supreme Court ruling on legitimacy – it will be an uphill battle to find consensus on anything – ” state side “.

In Canada we know who we dislike and who we support.

Hopefully democracy wins in both countries…..