OCC Covid cases related to off site training session

COVID-19 Outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre

Three staff members of the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in the Oliver area have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals are in isolation at home and being supported by Interior Health as we perform contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

There is no evidence of community transmission, and we are closely monitoring the situation.

Based on the initial findings, the staff members were exposed to COVID-19 at an off-site two-day training session. All necessary infection control precautions are in place at OCC to protect people in custody.

OCC reports public visits to the institution have been restricted since March 12 and any new inmates who entered the facility are isolated for 14 days to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into the institution.