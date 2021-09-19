Numbers to remember

Hwy 97 is our main north/south route – 97 days until Christmas

Diwali is 46 days away and Halloween is 42

The main number is 22 – that is Wednesday September 22 – the first day of autumn

What a wonderful summer we had with so many coming to tent on our turf

Maybe by June 2022 we can discard the masks and the vaccine passports and get back to a NEW normal.