Number of new cases of Covid increase in care facilities – Interior Health

Active Facility Outbreaks Covid 19
If you are intending to visit a facility listed below, please consider postponing your visit until the outbreak is over. This will help keep you and your loved one healthy.
The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.
Date* indicates when outbreak reported
Kamloops Overlander COVID-19 9/19/2021*
Kelowna Cottonwoods Care Centre COVID-19 8/04/2021
Penticton:
Village by the Station COVID-19 9/26/2021
Haven Hill Retirement Centre COVID-19 10/7/2021
***
From Oct. 6-12, BC citizens not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.9% of cases.
From Sept. 29-Oct. 12, they accounted for 75.0% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 6-12) – Total 4,052
* Not vaccinated: 2,441 (60.2%)
* Partially vaccinated: 270 (6.7%)
* Fully vaccinated: 1,341 (33.1%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 29-Oct. 12) – Total 456
* Not vaccinated: 319 (70.0%)
* Partially vaccinated: 23 (5.0%)
* Fully vaccinated: 114 (25.0%)
Leave a Reply