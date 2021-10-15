Number of new cases of Covid increase in care facilities – Interior Health

Active Facility Outbreaks​​​​​​​​​​​ Covid 19

If you are intending to visit a facility listed below, please consider postponing your visit until the outbreak is over. This will help keep you and your loved one healthy.​

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

The list includes all hospitals or long term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.

Date* indicates when outbreak reported

Kamloops Overlander COVID-19 9/19/2021*

Kelowna Cottonwoods Care Centre COVID-19 8/04/2021

Penticton:

Village by the Station COVID-19 9/26/2021

Haven Hill Retirement Centre COVID-19 10/7/2021

***

From Oct. 6-12, BC citizens not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.9% of cases.

From Sept. 29-Oct. 12, they accounted for 75.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 6-12) – Total 4,052

* Not vaccinated: 2,441 (60.2%)

* Partially vaccinated: 270 (6.7%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,341 (33.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 29-Oct. 12) – Total 456

* Not vaccinated: 319 (70.0%)

* Partially vaccinated: 23 (5.0%)

* Fully vaccinated: 114 (25.0%)