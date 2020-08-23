Now back to our story of ducks in your back yard……

FROM: Randy Houle, Director of Development Services

RE: Request to house domestic ducks

The purpose of this report is to provide further information to Council regarding permitting domestic ducks within the Municipality, as per a request from a property owner who is subject to bylaw enforcement.

OPTIONS:

1. That Council direct staff to bring forth the required amendments to Animal Control Bylaw 1224 to a future Council meeting to permit domestic ducks within the municipality.

2. That Council receive and file the letter and direct Staff to provide a response to the inquirer.

3. That Council requires additional information from Staff.

Oliver Council to review report Monday, discuss and decide outcome of a previous application for permission to raise ducks…..

BACKGROUND:

Staff have conducted further research on domestic ducks and can provide the following

comments:

Domestic duck

As per William F. Dean, Ph.D., and Tirath S. Sandhu, DVM, Ph.D of the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine:

• the majority of breeds are a descendant of the Mallard, with the exception of the

Muscovy:

• are a source of meat, eggs and down-feathers. Good dietary sources of high quality

protein, energy and vitamins and minerals.

• are larger and heavier than wild breads.

• typically have a higher rate of egg laying than wild breeds.

• wings are typically shorter than the wild breeds.

• have lost their ability to fly.

• the three most common forms of domestic ducks are described below:

o Pekin:

o grow rapidly, reach approximately 90% of their adult weight at 7 weeks.

o Large white duck with bright yellow bill, average 2.5ft in length and weigh

about 7 pounds.

o Muscovy:

o genetically different than other domestic ducks.

o Dark brown, mixed with white.

o do not quack.

o Cayuga: (this is the type of ducks that the subject property owner has)

o black iridescent feathers, black bills and black feet.

o medium heavy bread that is slow growing.

o calm disposition, generally quiet.

• Other domestic duck species include the Asylesbury, Rouen, Call, Indian runner, Khaki

Campbell, Albio, Maya and Tsaiya. The subject property owner has Cayuga ducks.

Wild duck:

• weigh less and have longer wings than domestic ducks.

• ex: Mallard (weighs 2.5 pounds and a wingspan of under 3 feet).

Appropriate Housing of Ducks:

• simple structure, such as a partially-enclosed shed, inexpensive fencing, a feed hopper

or trough made of wood and a simply constructed watering advice.

• Shelter should be located on a high, well-drained area of the yard. Sandy soil is

preferred as it drains quickly after rain.

• earth area should be bedded with straw, shavings or other dry absorbent material.

• Low fencing is satisfactory for Pekins as they don’t fly, but not for Muscovies which are adept to becoming airborn.

• The open areas of the shed may have to be covered with netting or mesh to protect the

ducks from predators at night.

Duck Behaviours:

• Ducks drink and excrete more water than chickens or turkeys. Their droppings contain

over 90% moisture. It is therefore necessary to take extra measures to maintain litter

floors inside sheltered areas in a dry condition. This will require regular addition of fresh bedding, on top of the bedding that has become soiled or wet, and when necessary,

cleaning out the old litter and replacing it with fresh litter. Under semi-confinement

growing, in which case ducklings spend most of their time outdoors during the day

(after the first 3 weeks), waterers should be located outside, as far away from the house

as possible. This will reducing tracking water to the litter. During periods when

temperatures drop below freezing, water must be provided indoors. Duck yards should

be maintained in a clean condition by removing the upper few inches of soil and

replacing it with clean soil (preferably sand) whenever necessary.

Staff have consulted the City of Nanaimo which provided the following comments in relation to ducks being permitted within their municipality:

• one or two complaints in the past 5 years related to a duck escaping from a property.

• complaints are limited since there is a requirement to maintain a setback from a

property line with the coop.

• ducks are a bit dirtier than chickens.

• there has not been any cases where a bylaw officer had to interpret the difference

between a wild or domestic duck.

• they have far more dog complaints than duck complaints.

Staff believe that if Council directs Staff to bring forth amendments to the animal control bylaw to permit ducks, guidelines should be put in place such as placing a maximum number based on the size of the property, and requiring that the coop be located a minimum of 10 feet from the neighbouring property.

At the July 27th Regular Open Council Meeting, the following resolution was passed:

R-222/2020 MOVED and SECONDED

• That Council direct Staff to provide additional information on domestic ducks within the

municipality.

The Staff report has been attached to this report for Council’s information.