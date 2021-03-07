Notice of motion – who speaks for the Regional District?

Riley Gettens, Rural Director says

Area F – West Bench/Faulder

Below is the motion that I put forward at Corporate Services Committee on March 4. It passed and will come back to the Board for debate (hopefully on March 18).

The Chair and/or their Designate is the primary spokesperson for the Regional District on regional matters. The Chair is authorized to distribute information releases on behalf of the Regional District and provide media interviews in relation to any Board position. Other members of the Regional Board are secondary spokespersons for the Regional District on regional matters.

The Electoral Director, and/or designate, is the primary spokesperson and promoter for his or her rural area on matters pertaining specifically to his or her electoral area.