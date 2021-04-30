Note to Paul Dumoret

Oliver Airport – a bit of history

By F. C. MacNaughton

Research and Interviews by Alex McPherson, Earl Watters, R. Hall

The story of the Oliver Airport starts back in 1929 even before the eventual acquisition of the land by the Dominion Government. The following is a copy report from the Oliver Echo published in July, 1938.

“The building of the Airport at Oliver has opened a new era for the surrounding district, for today the town of Oliver stands on the threshold of greater things to come.

Started through the efforts of the Oliver Board of Trade, the airport was officially opened on September 6, 1937, Hon. Grote Stirling, M.P. for Yale, performing the opening ceremony.

As early as 1929, Col. McLean was sent into the Oliver-Osoyoos district to locate a landing field. Col. McLean contacted members of the Oliver Board of Trade and found them keenly interested in aviation. A committee of three was sworn to secrecy regarding plans in connection with the Airport.

The main object in view to keep the matter secret was to avoid the possibility of the land, surrounding the location, soaring sky high in price.

Opening of Airport 1937, Oliver, B.C.

The land was taken over by the Dominion Government and even the local project manager did not know what the senior government intended to use it for. A few years later, a relief camp was established and development work commenced. This work was done under the Department of National Defence. The relief camp remained in operation a comparatively short time, and in 1935, the camp workers were put on wages. G. T. Chillcott was engaged as engineer in charge and J. Wright as foreman, and in a short time the airport began to take shape. The amount of labor used in the construction (elementary) was the equivalent of 8000 man days. The amount of material used and moved was approximately 150,000 cubic yards. Piled up, this amount would build a mound 600 feet square and 34 feet in height. About

17,000 tons of rock were moved into fills to make the field level. The Airport covers an area of about 80 acres and has three runways. The main runway is 3300 feet long and 600 feet wide; the other two are 2700 feet in length. Of particular note in this matter is the fact that 2600 feet length in a landing

field is sufficient to land even the largest transport planes, so that even the smaller runways on the Oliver Airport qualify. Early this year the Airport was taken over by the Department of Transport who sublet it to Canadian Airways to form a link in the chain of landing fields from Coast to Coast.

Radio Station

Considerable development has been made recently in the radio department at the Oliver Airport and at the present time the radio building is equipped with modern machinery capable of meeting the requirements for a two-way setup. Already there has been some $25,000 spent on radio equipment. There are two operators at the radio station and they are constantly in touch with the planes that fly on the Trans-Canada route. These men are Mike Meek and Ches Rickard.

Lighting of the Airport

A few months ago, a floodlighting system was installed at the Airport and a tower standing 40 feet tall was erected. Atop the tower a revolving beacon of one million candle power was set up. This beacon plus the side identification lights cast their light for many miles and although it is not lighted every evening at the present time, it is planned that before long, the ray of light will shine from dusk to dawn. The flood lighting system consists of lights set at intervals around the border of the Airport and this definitely

marks out the Airport for night flying.

Airmail from Oliver

A jitney service from Oliver, by air, may be operated in the future. When this comes to pass, it will be possible to board a plane at the Oliver Airport and connect with the Trans-Canada planes at Lethbridge or Vancouver. It was impossible for the big planes to land at airports other than those in large

city centres. Too much time would be lost on Trans-Canada flights. This service would also carry mail from various points throughout the valley. Oliver stands today on the ground floor of a great future, and as air transportation of mail, freight and passengers advances so will Oliver.”

(Note: Soon after this article was written automatic time clocks were installed and all field-lighting became automatic dusk to dawn.)

Since 1938, many changes have taken place. A regular service was operated for both passengers and express by Yukon Southern Airways. The city of Penticton found it hard to accept that a small town like Oliver should have the first large airport in the B.C. interior and an intensive campaign was launched to get their own airport. With their longer runway and more traffic, it was inevitable that it would become the important air centre of the South Okanagan.

ventually the bulk of the air traffic went to Penticton. So did the beacon, the radio and other lighting; and over the years the Oliver Airport has been stripped of buildings and equipment. However it is still used by many small planes and on most Sunday mornings it is a hive of action. I think it’s interesting history worth recording. Often small incidents and names crop up

which are directly hooked up with the names of people who came to Oliver

because of the construction and operation of the Airport and stayed and became part of Oliver’s history.

The actual construction was begun in July 1935 when Earl Watters

moved the first dirt with a new diesel cat. For some weeks he worked on his

own and then more workers were brought in. In early 1936 two more cat

drivers went to work, namely Stan Reynolds and Paddy Herbert. Some of the

fill on the southeast side was as high as 25 feet. Hundreds of tons of rock were

hauled in by horse and wagon. Much of this rock came from the government

development orchards close by where the stones had been windrowed between

the rows of trees. Some of the teams owners were Archie Fleming, Cliff

Leighton and Bert Hall. There was also a small narrow gauge railway with

ore cars for moving material to the fills. A large machine shed was erected

and other buildings added.

The Airport was opened in conjunction with a big Elks day celebration

with many activities, bands and food in the community park. Being opened

on September 6 we were right in the cantaloupe season and there were cantaloupes for everybody. Bands played and sports went on all day. The big feature of the day was to be the Bat Man, Cecil McKenzie, who was to jump from

his plane and dip and glide and loop and give everybody a big thrill. The Bat

Man was flown here from Chilliwack. At the appointed time he was taken up

to 12,000 feet. From there he jumped, made one 10 second glide and pulled

his rip cord. He landed in the cemetery, two miles from where anyone could

see him. On landing he was immediately arrested and put in jail for what

crime I’m not sure. On this same day some 20 planes flew in, some just for the

celebration and some to take people up for flights. Everyone was in good

spirits and if some of the kids didn’t have the money, they got rides anyway.

Over a million dollars was spent building the Airport and it did have

some exciting times. Many famous flyers landed here through the years including such men as Sheldon Luck and Air Commadore Hollick-Kenyon.

Considering the number of aircraft that have used the Airport over the years

we have been singularly fortunate. We have had only one crash. This was a

Bob Nelson who ended up by the coal shed down next to the Co-op packing

house. No one was seriously hurt. There was considerable excitement when a

Trans-Canada plane (a Lockheed Hudson) made an emergency landing with

a burning motor. However they managed to land safely. Another TransCanada plane came in and took the passengers on to Vancouver. After a few

days for repairs the plane went on to Vancouver. Another exciting event was

when a big four motor Lancaster landed and took Chuck Harvey to Vancouver for emergency treatment.

Cyril Huntly was the first manager-caretaker. I, (Carleton MacNaughton) took it on for a year following Huntly, and the third one was Darcy McGee. By the time I was caretaker in 1940 the heavy traffic was over. It

was a one-man job. The radio was gone but all the lighting was still here. You

serviced the lights every day, checked them every night. You made weather

reports, checked planes, hauled the pilots uptown for coffee, collected the

landing fees, and kept the runways in reasonably good condition. One of the

major problems was to try and pack the gravel runways as when the large

planes left the hard surface runway to taxi up to the administration building a

lot of loose sand and gravel were blown around, sometimes doing considerable damage to the planes. To do this I used an old 8 foot high roller that

weighed tons. It came to us from the Highway department and used to be

used on the old gravel roads. In 1922 it was driven by the road foreman Mr.

Graham, father of Bill Graham, and was pulled by eight horses. I pulled it

with a small tractor but it was a struggle. The weeds were mowed with a tractor mower. The grass seed which was to have been planted was never used as

there was no soil or water and for many years tons of creeping red fescue grass

seed was stored in the old relief camp building until the mice destroyed the

whole pile.

Managing the airport became very casual as the traffic dropped off and

certainly the small remuneration forestalled anyone spending all their time

there. In as much as I lived only a mile and a half from the Airport and had

an orchard, when I heard a plane and it seemed about to land, I could get

there by Model A by the time the plane had landed and taxied up to the main

building, welcome him, register him, collect his landing fee and back to the orchard.

I look back with enjoyment to the time I spent there, thinking of all the

planes and fliers I met and the problems of keeping all the lights working and

repairing the beacon up on that little platform in the dark in a driving rain

and wind storm with Bill Collen holding a flash light.

There will still be many details and stories that may come to light on the

history of the Oliver Airport and then this report can be amended. At present

there is an active Aero Club in Oliver and they have placed a new club house

on the west side of the airport. It is a good little airport and will probably

serve the area for many years to come; but remember it was the first, the biggest and the best in the interior in 1937.