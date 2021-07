As of Friday, July 9, 2021, 79.7% (3,448,642) of all eligible adults in B.C. and 78.6% (3,643,110) of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, 44.2% (1,913,047) of all eligible adults in B.C. and 41.3% (1,915,919) of those 12 and older have received their second dose.