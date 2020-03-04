Not for swimming in

Polishing Wetland

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is actively working on the development of a polishing wetland to support enhanced wastewater treatment at its Okanagan Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). The polishing wetland project has been in the future vision for wastewater treatment in the area since the idea was initially discussed during the development of the ‘Okanagan Falls Sewage Treatment Plant.

Although the WWTP currently discharges high quality effluent to the Okanagan River that consistently meets the required targets on the Operation Certificate, the addition of a polishing wetland represents an opportunity for innovation, using natural ecosystem processes and phytoremediation to improve wastewater further. In addition to serving a valuable role in wastewater treatment, the wetland also has the potential to act as a research, education and interpretation site.

The primary purpose of the polishing wetland is enhanced treatment. A treatment wetland is a human-made, engineered system that uses wetland elements (i.e., plants, water and soils) to improve water quality. It has the potential to remove contaminants that are beyond the capability of wastewater treatment plants.