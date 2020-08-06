North of Penticton – fire out of control

Crews are are battling a wildfire just north of the Penticton today and people are being evacuated from their homes.

The Penticton Fire Department was called just after 8 a.m. today to the blaze just north of the city in the Sage Mesa area. Visible flame and smoke can be seen.

B.C. Wildfire Service fire information officer Madison Smith says an initial wildfire attack crew and three helicopters are actioning the one hectare blaze, which is out of control.

A tactical evacuation of homes in the area is underway due to the immediate danger to life and an emergency reception centre has been set up at 199 Ellis St. across from Cannery Brewing in Penticton, according to media release from the regional district’s emergency operations centre.