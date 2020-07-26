Normal, new normal, getting back to normal ???

Is that really what you want?

To get back to normal?

During April and May significant change took place to the earth and its atmosphere… it became cleaner. Back to normal means a restoration of pollution and all the deleterious items that contribute to global climate change.

I want one answer from all who contribute.

What do you really want to come back ….. as normal?

No face masks No blue gloves No social distancing No excessive hand washing

Those might include my one wish.

Think about:

outdoor events

rock concerts

patio parties

dances

large events

big family gatherings

what is missing…. or what has really changed and what should we do to get back……. to NORMAL?

and please do not state: we should sit in the front of the TV and take our orders from ????