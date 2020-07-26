Normal, new normal, getting back to normal ???

Is that really what you want?
To get back to normal?
During April and May significant change took place to the earth and its atmosphere… it became cleaner. Back to normal means a restoration of pollution and all the deleterious items that contribute to global climate change.
I want one answer from all who contribute.
What do you really want to come back ….. as normal?
- No face masks
- No blue gloves
- No social distancing
- No excessive hand washing
Those might include my one wish.
Think about:
outdoor events
rock concerts
patio parties
dances
large events
big family gatherings
what is missing…. or what has really changed and what should we do to get back……. to NORMAL?
and please do not state: we should sit in the front of the TV and take our orders from ????
Comments
Carolyn Madge says
It’s a lot less complicated if the question asked can be answered by the commentators. If we’re hand fed about what answer might be acceptable as in your last statement then it is an extension of your thoughts rather than thoughts of our own.
I’ve always felt that where an option to comment is available to any reader on any website it should be left as is. If the “editor” or the ”publisher“ takes a comment to task, especially if it is even longer than the original comment, it often overwhelms the original post. A debate is a debate but a comment is personal thought that the writer wishes to share. I’ve read more than one well thought out comment on ODN then was responded to where suddenly the original thought was completely drowned out. Right or wrong, each of us writes a comment because we feel it’s important to share our thoughts on a topic. Just sayin’……..
Publisher: Good point, Mom. I hope that is brief.
