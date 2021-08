Nominee for Order of BC

* Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos



Congratulations Brenda – Clarence and the entire band is to be proud of your team!

Honouree Brenda Baptiste of the Osooyoos Indian Band, who has served for 18 years as chair of Indigenous Tourism B.C., said, “I’m incredibly honoured, and I’m grateful because with all of the things that have happened, with COVID and the 215, we’ve got a government that is committed to reconciliation, making sure that Indigenous voice is heard on all levels. This is one of those moments where that Indigenous voice is part of the identity of British Columbia and I am humbled by it.”

Baptiste said when she took the helm 18 years ago, Indigenous motifs and images were frequently used to promote tourism in B.C., without consultation or inclusion of Indigenous nations. Baptiste has worked tirelessly to build opportunities within Indigenous communities.