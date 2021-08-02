Nominee for Order of BC

* Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos



Congratulations Brenda – Clarence and the entire band is to be proud of your team!

Baptiste said when she took the helm 18 years ago, Indigenous motifs and images were frequently used to promote tourism in B.C., without consultation or inclusion of Indigenous nations. Baptiste has worked tirelessly to build opportunities within Indigenous communities.

Article content

“We knew that to focus on cultural tourism, we would need our elders to pass the knowledge on to the youth, who are the ambassadors to our people, and it’s created this incredible culture. We saw this as the highest form of sovereignty because they could decide what they wanted to share with visitors and what to keep for themselves, creating a foundation of ownership,” said Baptiste.