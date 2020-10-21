Nominated for council seats

Twenty-five nominated for PIB Council positions

A day after electing a new chief, Penticton Indian Band’s membership nominated more than 20 potential Council members to sit at the table with him.

Incumbent chief Chad Eneas is among the 25 members who accepted nominations Tuesday afternoon in a physically-distanced process that required nominations to be delivered through open car windows.

Tim Lezard, who finished second in Monday’s balloting for Chief, was also nominated for Council. Five current members of the Band Council — Charlene Roberds, Carlene George, Vivian Lezard, Fred Kruger and Suzanne Johnson — are among those nominated Tuesday.

In alphabetical order by last name, the 18 other nominees include:

Tucker ARMSTRONG

Julia BARBER

Tracey BONNEAU

Tony ENEAS

Clint GABRIEL

Crystal GABRIEL

Lesley GABRIEL

Kevin GABRIEL

Ernest Michael JACK

Lavern JACK

Victoria JAENIG

Dolly KRUGER

Joe KRUGER

Nicholas KRUGER

Jen LEWIS

Percy LEZARD

Nancy SCHMIDT

Laurie WILSON (CERENZIE)

The nomination process was managed by Victoria-based lawyer Marcus Hadley, who was appointed as a third-party electoral officer. The PIB’s Government structure elects a Chief and Council every four years under a custom election system.

The Band Council is composed of a Chief and eight Council Members.