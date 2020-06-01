Dates set for School Graduations

Smaller class sizes mean high schools in Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos will be able to host semi-traditional graduation ceremonies

School District 53 – Superintendent Bev Young said both Osoyoos Secondary School and Similkameen Elementary Secondary School have graduating classes of fewer than 50 students, which is the maximum group size permitted under current provincial health orders, so they are allowed to gather with precautions.

June 27 In Keremeos, the Class of 2020 will gather in the SESS gym for a ceremony together, but with no audience. Instead, the event will be live-streamed to parents and the community.

June 24 In Oliver, Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver, which has a graduating class of approximately 85 kids. They will be split into two groups for separate ceremonies, one outside and one in the atrium

June 25 @ 5 pm In Osoyoos – OSS will conduct its ceremony for graduates.

Parents will attend in gyms and watch their children cross the stage.

“We understand these are difficult times for graduates and certainly not what they envisioned for themselves,” Young says.

Meanwhile, the three high schools to the north in School District 67 will all have virtual ceremonies due to their larger class sizes.

Source: Files from Penticton Herald