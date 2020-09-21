No ransom paid at RDOS

RDOS information system update

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has restored its regular email services. Board Directors and staff now have access to the email addresses that were in use prior to the service disruption.

An attempted ransomware attack in August resulted in limited access to information and network services, including email and some functionality on the RDOS website. During this time, staff are taking the opportunity to update and improve network service functionality and resiliency. The RDOS appreciates your patience while staff work to fully restore network services.

The following general department email addresses that were created while regular email service was down will continue to be active:

info@rdos.bc.ca

finance@rdos.bc.ca

billing@rdos.bc.ca

publicworks@rdos.bc.ca

planning@rdos.bc.ca

buildinginfo@rdos.bc.ca

engineering@rdos.bc.ca

hr@rdos.bc.ca (Human Resources)

cs@rdos.bc.ca (Community Services)