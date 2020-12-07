No poll – you have to write your thoughts

You have now heard the restrictions on travel and gatherings for the next 30 days.

It is the season of lights

It is the period of the year when we celebrate the birth of Christ.

Many people of many cultures celebrate the end of the dark, the advent of the light.

How will you do it?

A single guy – I think I heard a provincial official say – maybe “those” people can have a visitor or two. How charitable!

So let us analyze large families – I have relatives in Summerland who usually visit – so if a cafe or bar is open – we shall “do it” there.

More church people should take other church people to a cafe or bar to commune in the name of Christ.

Am a rebel? Am I on the front line of the protest movement? NO.

I wear a mask where required and take it off as fast as I can.

Many want to agree.

Many want to disagree.

Is that healthy that we all march to the same drummer.