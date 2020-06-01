No curbside pickup in Oliver at new library site- maybe late June

Phased Re-opening Plan

The ORL is beginning a phased re-opening plan on June 2.

Phase 1 – Curbside Holds Pick-up and Book Drop Hours

Curbside Holds Pick-Up will allow library customers to once again borrow physical materials from our branches.

During this phase, library buildings will remain closed and staff will fill holds requests for curbside pick-up at most of our branches.

Our book drops are opening for returns with limited hours. As we are expecting a very high volume of returns and will be quarantining materials for 72 hours, we want to remind everyone that materials currently checked out are not due back until June 15.

Please respect the open hours of the book drops and do not leave any material outside of the library.

Oliver Branch will remain closed for curbside pick-up and book drops until later in June when the branch will be re-opening at its new location at the Oliver Place Mall.