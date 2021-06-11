No covid cash discount from ICBC

ICBC will issue a second COVID-19 rebate in recognition of lower claims costs due to fewer crashes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been clear that any pandemic-related savings against ICBC’s bottom line will benefit customers,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The good news is that ICBC is in a strong financial position to issue a second COVID-19 rebate to customers, putting more money back in the pockets of B.C. drivers.”

ICBC will start distributing rebates averaging $120 per policy in mid-July, returning approximately $350 million in additional rebates to 2.94 million customers. This builds on the first COVID-19 rebate of $600 million for a total of $950 million.

Most customers who had an active auto insurance policy from Oct. 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, will be eligible for the rebate. Exceptions include customers with short-term, storage or distance-based policies, whose premiums already reflect lower usage. The rebate is approximately 11% of the premium customers paid for coverage during this six-month period.

ICBC received about 20% fewer crash claims than expected between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, but also saw a reduction in premium revenue as customers made changes to their insurance policies, held off on getting new ones or cancelled them.

The estimated impact of fewer claims is $450 million, while written premium revenue is down $100 million compared to what would normally be received for the period, resulting in net underwriting savings of about $350 million.

Rebate amounts will vary between customers, depending on whether they had a vehicle insured for the full six months and how much they paid in premiums during that time. Roughly 70% of customers will get a rebate between $60 and $200.

A customer with several vehicles fully insured with ICBC Basic and Optional insurance may see a higher value COVID-19 rebate, while a customer who has a vehicle with only Basic ICBC coverage or a vehicle that was insured for a portion of the six-month period would see a lower value rebate. For example, a customer who insured a recreational vehicle for one month may see a very low-value COVID-19 rebate of just one or two dollars.

Unlike the first COVID-19 rebate, which ICBC issued by cheque and mailed to customers, the second COVID-19 rebate will be distributed based partly on how customers paid for their insurance policy.

Customers who used a credit card will have their COVID-19 rebate returned to the card they used. Customers who paid by cash, debit or Autoplan payment plan will be mailed a cheque to the latest address on file with ICBC. Customers can update their address online: icbc.com

If a customer signs up for direct deposit by June 30, 2021, ICBC will deposit the rebate into their bank account.