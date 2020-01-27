No charges laid yet says RCMP – inspections ongoing at Mt. Baldy

Former employees alleged actions cause temporary closure of Mt Baldy ski lifts.

RCMP have initiated a criminal investigation into the alleged actions of a former employee of the Baldy Mountain Resort. As a result of the actions allegedly taken by the individual, at the focus of the police investigation, resort officials chose to shut down the affected ski lift operations to ensure the safety of their customers. Further inspections are occurring this morning after which all lifts are expected to reopen. No arrests have been made, or charges laid at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

Released by

Sgt. Jason Bayda