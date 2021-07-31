Nk’Mip Creek wild fire grows – troops on the way

Discovered: Monday, July 19, 2021

Size: 13,000.0 hectares (estimated)

Weather

Yesterday, growth was observed on the north and northeastern flanks, primarily driven by wind, fuel type, and dry conditions. We will continue to see smoke in the valley bottoms through the morning, with some clearing through the afternoon and evening. Fire behaviour is anticipated to increase through the afternoon and into the evening, as the inversion lifts and skies clear.

Today, temperatures will be around 35 degrees Celsius in valley bottoms, 31 degrees Celsius in higher upslope areas, with relative humidity values of approximately 15%. This trend is expected to continue, with hot, dry conditions persisting. Winds are forecasted be out of the south 5-15km/h.

Operational Update

Firefighting personnel and heavy equipment remained on site overnight again to protect structures in/near Shrike subdivision.

Crews will continue to patrol and mop up around residential areas near McKinney Rd, Nk’Mip Rd and Shrike Hill, burning off any unburnt fuel, reinforcing existing guards and extinguishing hotspots. FireSmart and structural protection around impacted communities continues. By removing available fuels from within home ignition zones and around facilities, fires are less likely to impact interface areas.

In areas northeast of the fire including Mt. Baldy Resort, personnel will continue with structural protection and FireSmart activities on properties around the resort. Heavy equipment remains on site and is continuing with line location, and construction and reinforcement of guards to the southeast of Mt. Baldy Resort.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued Evacuation Alerts and Orders for Electoral Area A, C and areas in the Town of Oliver. The RDOS has expanded the Evacuation Order for Electoral Area C. . Properties south of Highway 3 remain on Evacuation Alert, while 191 properties in Electoral Area “A” have been downgraded from an Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert as of July, 29, 2021.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has issued an Evacuation Order for 157 properties and an Evacuation Alert for an additional 283 properties in the area of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

An Area Restriction went into effect at noon on July 24, 2021, for the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire. See a map of the affected area here.

Resources

• 140 firefighters

• 5 helicopters

• 26 heavy equipment

An Incident Management Team, 46 structure personnel and other support positions are also supporting efforts on the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire. The total number of personnel is 250.

