Nk’Mip Creek fire update

Yesterday with mild conditions and lower winds we saw benign fire behaviour in the region. Using this window, new containment lines and been identified and the machine building of guards in these locations has commenced. The spot over on the eastern side which is heading toward the ski community of Mt. Baldy is still west of the Mt. Baldy ridge and made little progress yesterday and overnight and remains approximately 2.5km west of the village and 2km south of the Mt. Baldy Peak.

With cooler temperatures and low winds in coming days, we will be continuing the building of guards in the north and north east as well as significant mopping up in the south, east and west. Planned ignitions may occur in the coming days if conditions allow to burn from guards towards the fire. This technique is used to burn existing fuel between the fire and any guards/containment lines.

Structure protection crews will remain setup in the Mt. Baldy Ski area.

96 Mexican firefighters continue to work within high priority areas of the fire on the south and east flanks.