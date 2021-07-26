Nk’Mip Creek fire – status report

Size: 6,800.0 hectares

Status: Active

The fire is classified as Out of Control.

Firefighting personnel continue to work overnight to protect structures in/near Shrike subdivision.

One hundred firefighters arrived to Canada from Mexico. Their first day on the fireline will be tomorrow.

Today, Division A is patrolling and continuing structure protection in the north near Shrike and along Camp McKinney Road. Patrol work will continue along/near Nk’Mip Rd area for hot spots. Crews will be looking for burn off operation opportunities to reinforce existing guards and protect structures.

Division Z is continuing structure protection near the Anarchist Mountain community. Crews will also mop up and patrol around Spirit Ridge on the fire’s southern perimeter.

Heavy equipment is working to create a cat guard around a small excursion near Shrike. Machine guard construction will progress from Shrike eastward. A line locator will prepare for building a new machine guard on the fire’s east flank, aiming to connect with the ongoing construction of the southern machine guard.

Fire behaviour continues to be aggressive and challenging as conditions remain hot and dry.