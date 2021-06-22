Next week – Thursday ???

Drive thru breakfast

Time: 8:30 am to 10:30 am

Location: Main parking lot at the Community Centre

Thanks to commercial sponsors, Oliver Fire Fighters and the Parks Department

Oh Canada

After the breakfast, Oliver Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to swim for free at the Oliver Pool, either at the Family Swim from 2:30-4:00 PM or the Everyone Welcome Swim 4:30-6:00pm. Due to the reduced capacity of 50 in the pool facility, pre-registration is recommended

This year Oliver is celebrating 100 years of community (1921-2021) and 10,000 years of history on the unceded and ancestral territory of the Syilx (Okanagan) people. Oliver Parks and Recreation along with our partners are eager to kick off a series of events and initiatives that celebrate the land we live on and the members of our community that make it so special.

Guests are reminded to drive in through the main Park Drive entrance, drive slowly while in the parking lot, and to be mindful of the cars coming and going from the vaccine clinic and the community tennis courts on McKinney Road. All Covid-19 protocols in place must be followed.

This event is funded in part by the Government of Canada, any donations received will be donated to the Osoyoos Indian Band “Right to Play” Youth Program.