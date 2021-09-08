Next rent increase allowed – January 1 2022

B.C.’s maximum allowable rent increase amount for 2022 is being set at 1.5%, based on inflation.

This increase cannot take effect prior to Jan. 1, 2022. If landlords choose to increase rent, they must provide a full three months’ notice to tenants using the correct notice of rent increase form.

To support British Columbians, the Province enacted a rent freeze at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The freeze has since been extended to Dec. 31, 2021.

The 2022 maximum allowable rent increase is significantly less than what it would have been prior to changes made by the Province in 2018 that limited rent increases to inflation. Prior to that change, maximum rent increases could include an additional 2% on top of inflation. This change has saved families hundreds of dollars.

B.C. landlords can only increase rent once annually, if they choose to increase rent at all.

The Province also recently banned illegal renovictions (evictions to complete renovations to a property) by requiring landlords to apply to the Residential Tenancy Branch for pre-approval before ending a tenancy.