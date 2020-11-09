News person dies in crash

Tara Bowie, 40, was killed in a singe-vehicle car accident on Friday, November 6th, while driving on Highway 3 East – between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

Tara worked for Black Press, the Western Group including the Keremeos Review and Penticton Western

A lovely lady, a great local journalist. I sat with her many times at the table at the RDOS Board.

Bowie was the editor of the Keremeos Review from 2014 to 2018, when she lived in Hedley. During that time she also reported news from Princeton and Penticton.

Before moving to B.C. she was a reporter at the daily Woodstock Sentinel Review in Ontario, and earned several provincial awards for newspaper excellence.

Source Credits:

Penticton Western

Penticton Herald