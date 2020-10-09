News from the Town of Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING – October 5th

Business

Brianne Hillson, Deputy Corporate Officer, presented an overview on the draft Council Procedure Bylaw No. 1367, 2020 to Council. Included in the draft is a proposed change to the scheduled dates for Regular Meetings, beginning in 2021, to the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The draft bylaw will be brought to Council for consideration at the Regular Meeting on October 19.

REGULAR OPEN MEETING – October 5th

Delegations

Mike Campol, from Spirit of the Games, and Kevin Primeau, from Kids Matter Youth Foundation, made a presentation to Council regarding their donation of funds for accessibility projects around Town. Spirit of the Games is donating $9,500.00 and Kids Matter Youth Foundation is donating $1,500.00 towards the purchase of an accessible swing for either Lions or Kinsmen Park.

Bylaws

Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 1366, 2020 was adopted. This bylaw updates and renews the Town’s permissive tax exemption bylaw. This year the lone addition is the Osoyoos Museum, while the lone deletion is the property previously owned by the Trustee of Osoyoos Congregation of Jehovah Witness.

Business