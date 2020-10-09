News from the Town of Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING – October 5th
Business
- Brianne Hillson, Deputy Corporate Officer, presented an overview on the draft Council Procedure Bylaw No. 1367, 2020 to Council. Included in the draft is a proposed change to the scheduled dates for Regular Meetings, beginning in 2021, to the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The draft bylaw will be brought to Council for consideration at the Regular Meeting on October 19.
REGULAR OPEN MEETING – October 5th
Delegations
- Mike Campol, from Spirit of the Games, and Kevin Primeau, from Kids Matter Youth Foundation, made a presentation to Council regarding their donation of funds for accessibility projects around Town. Spirit of the Games is donating $9,500.00 and Kids Matter Youth Foundation is donating $1,500.00 towards the purchase of an accessible swing for either Lions or Kinsmen Park.
Bylaws
- Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 1366, 2020 was adopted. This bylaw updates and renews the Town’s permissive tax exemption bylaw. This year the lone addition is the Osoyoos Museum, while the lone deletion is the property previously owned by the Trustee of Osoyoos Congregation of Jehovah Witness.
Business
- Council accepted the application for Development Variance Permit No. 20-04 and authorized staff to proceed with the notification process of Council’s intention to consider issuance of the permit at the October 19, 2020 regular Council meeting. If approved this variance of the Sign Bylaw would allow for the placement of three temporary signs on the townhome development at 8000 Vedette Drive.
- Council forwarded the 2021 Draft Budget for the Sun Bowl Arena to the RDOS for their budgeting approval process.
- Council gave notice of their intention to lease a portion of the building at the Sonora Community Center for the purpose of operating a preschool for a term of three years, commencing November 1, 2020, to Mrs. D’s Playschool at the initial monthly rental rate of $550.00.
- Council awarded the contract for the Bayview Lift Station to Twin Con Enterprise in the amount of $339,057.60 and authorized the Town’s signatories to enter into a contract for the works specified in the tender documents.
- Council allowed the property at 17418 87th Street in the RDOS to connect to the Northwest Sector Sewer system.
- Council authorized staff to vary from the Purchasing Policy with regards to Performance Bonding for the upcoming Request for Proposal for the Operation and Maintenance of the Sanitary Landfill by setting the value of the mandatory performance bond requirement at $100,000.00 and providing for that obligation to be secured by an irrevocable letter of credit or certified bond.
- Jim Zakall, Director of Finance, Tyler Hilland, Deputy Fire Chief of Prevention, and Ryan McCaskill, Deputy Fire Chief, presented the proposed 2021 Fire Department Budget to Council. The proposed increase is $25.00 for an average single family dwelling and includes a continuance of the Three Chief Model and a new multipurpose vehicle without air brakes that more operators would be able to drive. Staff will review the overall costs and services from this year to last year and bring the budget back to the next Regular Open meeting.
- Council gave notice of their intention to enter into a partnering agreement with Tesla Motors Canada, ULC, whereby Tesla agrees to provide, operate, maintain, replace, and pay all utility costs for eleven electric vehicle charging stations in the public parking lot located at 8513 74th Avenue in Osoyoos.
Leave a Reply